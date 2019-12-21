Check your Christmas wreaths, state sends alert about invasive bug

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of people we’ll welcome this Christmas. They include Santa Claus, friends, and even the in-laws, but be on the lookout for some visitors who are sneaking into your houses. You can’t see them, but they might already be inside.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture is putting out a warning for elongate hemlock scale. The Asian insect may be on Christmas wreaths sold in South Dakota and surrounding states.

The big question, should you be worried about the elongate hemlock scale? South Dakota forestry experts say, yes. The insect can survive in South Dakota, and can affect common trees here, including cedar, spruce and pine. So far, state foresters have only found them on wreaths shipped from the south. The insects and eggs won’t harm your home, but they could get outside, lay eggs and spread to our trees and damage them.

You may be asking, how can I spot and stop these bugs?

Look closely at your Christmas wreaths. If they have small whitish or brown bumps on the underside of the needles, that means you have them. The good news is, they won’t hurt you and there isn’t a health concern. You just have to properly throw them away.

Foresters recommend putting them in a plastic trash bag and send them to the landfill. That’ll help keep them from spreading and harming our trees and shrubs.