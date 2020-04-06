Check out Rapid City To-Go Facebook page to see what services businesses offer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As stores in Rapid City shut their doors, some are coming up with unique ways to stay in business, with a little help from Elevate Rapid City.

Star Spangled Batter owner and pastry chef, Brenden Berger, joined the Rapid City To-Go Facebook page a few weeks ago.

“We said, ‘Yeah we will just throw a post in there. Why not? Let’s see what’s going on.’ And it kind of blew up and I mean it’s a great tool now, and for me too, there’s some businesses I’ve never heard of before,” Berger said.

It’s a page where local businesses can post what they are offering for different services, like a do-it-your own sugar cookie kit.

“So people can get our sugar cookies with three different flavors of frosting and then a bag or two bags of sprinkles to decorate for Easter since everyone has to stay inside,” Berger said.

Since Star Spangled Batter joined the Rapid City To-Go page, it’s seen an increase in social media attention from people in the community.

“We noticed when this crisis hit, the potential for restaurants and other businesses to close down was big so we figured we need to do something about it,” Johnsonsaid.

CEO of Elevate Rapid City, Tom Johnson, says the Facebook page now has about 11,000 members and it is filled with all sorts of businesses in town.

“We are going to keep supporting businesses during this crisis so they can get to the other side,” Johnson said.