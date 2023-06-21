SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This coming Saturday marks 20 years since 67 tornadoes swept across KELOLAND on June 24, 2003, — forever installing Tornado Tuesday into our history books.

Meteorologist Brian Karstens headed west that day to chase those storms.

“Certainly with 67 tornadoes, I probably witnessed at least a dozen touchdowns,” Brian said.

That includes the Manchester tornado, an EF-4 that flattened the small town in Kingsbury County.

“And I remember visually, kind of looking at the structure and thinking, ‘That’s where we need to go.’ And we spotted that storm that eventually became the Manchester tornado, that was all spotted by visual. There was no technology that we had at least on board that day to see more than just that,” Brian said.

Brian recalls the tornado staying on the ground for at least 10 minutes, a rare occurrence considering he says the average tornado will only last about five minutes.

“It was very quiet too at that time. Where I was positioned you could hear the frogs in the ditch, there was no wind, there was no lightning, not really much thunder. Very odd, you wouldn’t think that, but that’s what I remember the most,” Brian said.

Two decades ago, Brian had to rely on his eyes instead of technology to spot the storms forming. But now our team of meteorologists can rely on radar, spotters in the field and our live camera networks to keep viewers across KELOLAND safe.

“Our commitment is the same as it was then. We’ve learned a lot over the years on how these storms work. We still have a lot more to learn, I’m sure as the time goes on. But that day alone was a big learning experience and hopefully nothing to repeat anytime soon,” Brian said.

KELOLAND News won a national Edward R. Murrow award for the station’s coverage of Tornado Tuesday. KELO was also asked by the Radio and Television News Directors Association to document how the station covered the storms.