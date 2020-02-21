Chase with semi truck ends in crash near Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating a chase with a semi truck that ended in a crash.

It started around 8 p.m. Thursday when a Lennox police officer and a deputy responded to a welfare check on a semi driver on the south edge of town. While they were talking to the driver he took off really fast and didn’t turn the truck or trailer lights on.

The pursuit went eastbound from Lennox and reached speeds around 90 mph. The semi eventually lost control and rolled near Industrial Avenue and SD Highway 44. The driver was airlifted to the hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.