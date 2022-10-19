SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You have a chance to win over $100,000 thanks to a local fundraiser.

A game of Chase the Ace has been underway at Tinner’s for almost a year.

For about 47 weeks, no one has drawn the Ace of Spades.

The fundraiser benefits Special Olympics South Dakota.

“It really goes to development of all our programs in Special Olympics South Dakota, we’ve got competitions which puts on the sporting events, law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics South Dakota, which is our fundraising program, healthy athletes, and then, unified champion schools and then young athletes,” law enforcement torch run event manager, Turner Gaines said.

Right now the jackpot is at over $211,000 and there are only 8 cards left.

“It’s amazing, we could pay somebody out a life-changing amount of money, and then also receive what could be our biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota history,” Gaines said.

The winner gets half the jackpot, while the other half goes to Special Olympics.

With only a few cards left, more people are trying their luck.

“I think this has been a good little home for it, it’s going well, the traction is going, with a few cards remaining, I think it’s going to get pretty insane here if that Ace doesn’t show its head here,” general manager, Tinner’s, Vinnie Olson said.

A weekly drawing that’s not only raising money, but also shining a spotlight on athletes in the state.

“You get to know the managers, the servers, the bartenders, you get to meet supporters that have been here every week, you get to see athletes grow out of their shell, they’re selling tickets by themselves, table to table, never thought it would become what it has, but it has become a surreal event for us,” Gaines said.

The drawing is held every Thursday night at 7:07.

In-person ticket sales are from 5:00-7:00. You can also purchase tickets online and you do not have to be present to win.