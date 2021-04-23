Chase the Ace jackpot could reach $1.5 million in Faulkton

FAULKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND community is getting a lot of attention. A Chase the Ace game put on by the Faulkton Area Foundation has grown into something organizers could have never imagined.

A game of Chase the Ace in Faulkton has been going on for months. And now organizers say the pot could reach around $1.5 million.

“It’s really taken off, and as the pot gets bigger, more people pay attention to it, and it kind of starts to snowball at the end,” president of Faulkton Area Foundation, Troy Hadrick said.

What you want to draw is the ace of spades. Yet no one has been lucky enough to pick the right card.

“We have people all over the US playing, and made it easy for people to participate and that was our goal and it’s really worked out well, we’ve had a lot of money come into our community that wouldn’t otherwise,” Hadrick said.

The group started this round of chase the ace back in July, now there are only 13 cards left.

During the next drawing on Wednesday they will pick names until someone chooses the ace of spades. If you draw the correct card you will split the total pot 50/50 with the Faulkton Area Foundation.

“The ace is in there, we know it’s going to come out on Wednesday night, somebody is going to go home with probably at least $700,000 and maybe even more,” Hadrick said.

The group says its glad this kind of attention is benefiting the community.

“We far exceeded what we ever thought could happen, it’s been a long process, but it’s been a lot of fun and it’s going to be great for the community,” board member, Kevin Deiter said.

Hadrick also credits the work of volunteers that have helped make this fundraiser possible.

The drawing will be Wednesday at 9:00 pm at the Dot T Steakhouse. You don’t have to be present to win. Tickets are $5 each. You can buy them online or in person, just head to the Faulkton Area Foundation Facebook page for details.