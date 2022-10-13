SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.

A multi-agency pursuit took place near Rice St and Cleveland Avenue before the vehicle crashed.

Chase ended in a crash

Clemens says the suspect will likely be charged.

Sioux Falls Police and Highway Patrol are on scene.

The crash is also causing some traffic disturbance in the area. A school bus attempting to turn around to avoid the closure became stuck. Police are routing traffic around.

Bus stuck on Cleveland Ave.

This story will be updated when more details are available.