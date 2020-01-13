Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band to play 2020 State Fair show

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Two longtime favorite bands will combine to play a Friday night show at the 2020 South Dakota State Fair in Huron, officials announced Monday.

Headlining Friday, September 4 will be the Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band.

“The combination of the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band is definitely going to be a show to see,” Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds manager, said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to both of these legends taking the stage at the 2020 State Fair on the same night.”

Daniels has more than 60 years in the music business and is in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 2020 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7.

Public ticket sales begin June 15.

Marshall Tucker Band.