SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nearly 20-year-member of the Great Plains Zoo animals died, zoo officials said Monday in a social media post.

Charles, the black bear, was 24 years old and arrived at the zoo in 2009. He came with his sister Ella.

Zoo visitors may recall Charles as he loved to soak in his trough and lounge in his hammock in the former black bear exhibit.

“Charles will be remembered as a gentle giant who loved pumpkins, walnuts, mulberry browse, his toys and long naps in the sunshine,” zoo officials wrote on the post.

Charles was living behind the scenes for the past several years because of his declining health. The zoo had a habitat renovated for his needs.