Witnesses share details on Charles Rhines’ execution

Charles Rhines’s final words, meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Charles Rhines became the 20th inmate executed in South Dakota Monday evening.

Following the execution, witnesses recalled Rhines final words.

“‘Ed and Peggy Schaeffer, I forgive you for your anger and hatred toward me. I pray to God he forgives you for your anger and hatred toward me,”‘ Jack Caudill with KEVN recalled as Rhines last words.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections also released details on Rhines’s final meal.

Fried Chicken
Cantaloupe or musk melon
Lefsa
Yogurt (strawberry and cherry)
Butter
Black licorce
Cookies and cream ice cream
Root beer
Coffee with cream and sugar

