Charles Rhines, one of the inmates on death row, is scheduled to be executed at the beginning of November.

Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Rhines would be executed sometime between November 3 and 9.

The warden will announce the day and time within 48 hours of the execution.

Rhines was convicted in 1993 for the murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary of a Rapid City donut shop.