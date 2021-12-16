Chariots for Children building bikes this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, this Saturday you’ll have your chance.

Chariots for Children, a local non-profit organization, is going to be hosting a special event that’s guaranteed to put a smile on a child’s face.

“We take donations from the general public and turn that into brand new bikes,” Chariots 4 Children committee member Tom Broadbent said.

Bikes that come in boxes and are stored here at Airway Service; and we mean a lot of bikes.

But they still need to be put together and that’s where you can help.

“All the bikes will get built by volunteers; you don’t have to be a professional mechanic, you don’t have to be a mechanic at all, we have people there who can help you get the job done, but all the bikes gets quality checked by professional bicycle mechanics,” Tom said.

Chris Broadbent, Tom’s son, is one of the many volunteers who helps build the bicycles.

He’s been doing it since the program started eight years ago.

“Because it benefits everybody in the community; especially people who are needy or can’t afford themselves,” Chris said.

Chris loves to see the look on children’s faces when they are handed a brand-new bike. He understands the importance of owning your own bicycle as a kid.

“That’s your mode of transportation when you are a young kid, that’s how you get around and hang out with your friends; it’s kind of the American dream that we all look at our kids riding bikes around in the neighborhood,” Chris said.

So, you can help get things rolling and be a part of a child’s dream.

If you’d like to help, the event starts at 8:30 this Saturday at Airway Service.

A pancake breakfast will be served. If you’d like to donate to this cause, click here.