Chariots For Children bike build this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization needs your help to put together dozens of bicycles for kids in need. Chariots for Children is hosting it’s Sixth Annual Bike Build and Food Bank Drive this Saturday.

Chariots For Children donates ready to use bicycles to kids through several organizations each year from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire to Lutheran Social Services.

“It is amazing to me that there is such a need. I suspect that there’s a lot greater need than what we find actually,” Broadbent said.

Committee Member Tom Broadbent says this Saturday, he and dozens of volunteers will assemble 171 bikes from 9-1. Anyone is welcome to join. He particularly enjoys seeing children helping other children.

“Seeing kids that are willing to give up their time and a morning to assemble a bike. They learn a little something and they learn the gift of giving,” Broadbent said.

“Last year we came and brought some boys from our local boy scout troop. They really enjoyed it. They brought their parents along and had a great time,” Johanning said.

Chariots For Children Chariots for Children needs your help this Saturday for its 6th Annual Chariots for Children Bike Build & Food Bank Drive. Committee member Tom Broadbent says children in need in the Sioux Falls area deserve to have a bike of their own. Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Monte Johanning and his kids plan to take part again this weekend.

“The kids come in. They really enjoy building the bikes for the other kids. They understand what those bikes go for and understand the value of that,” Johanning said.

Guests are also encouraged to bring a food item if they can. Those donations will go to the local food pantry. Last year, they were able to drop off 700-pounds of food. Broadbent says it just makes you feel good. He also thinks every kid deserves a bike.

“I make sure all my grandkids have bikes and trikes. We get outside. We ride them things around. Once you see one kid riding a bike, the next thing you know the whole neighborhood is out. To me it’s part of America,” Broadbent said.

Chariots for Children is looking for donations as well. The organization was able to cover the cost of 171 bikes this year but also likes to provide rides for special needs children throughout the year. You can also drop off your donation this Saturday during the bike build.