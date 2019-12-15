Chariots for Children assemble 171 bikes for kids in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 171 bikes were assembled Saturday morning for the 6th annual Chariots for Children bike build. All of the bikes will go to children in need.

Chariots for Children is a local organization that started in 2015. Committee Member Tom Broadbent says he likes seeing families come and participate in the build with their children.

“Seeing those kids and the gratification, no one leaves here with a bicycle. So these kids all assemble, and they put their name on it. They know some other kid is going to get it,” Committee Member Tom Broadbent said.

Broadbent said there were over 50 volunteers Saturday morning, including people from local bike shops that help with quality control.