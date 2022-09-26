RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of shooting another at a Rapid City hotel earlier this year will appear in court later Monday.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney says charges have been upgraded against Quincy Bear Robe.

Arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. Authorities say Bear Robe shot 19-year-old Myron Pouier Jr. at the Grand Gateway Hotel in March.

Following the shooting, the owner made comments on Facebook threatening to ban all Native Americans from the hotel and Cheers Sports Bar. A class action lawsuit has been filed against the hotel.