Charges possible in fatal Watertown crash

by: KELOLAND News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say charges are possible in a two-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Watertown.

Police say 59-year-old Roberta Anderson, of Marvin, died Thursday night when her SUV was struck by another SUV on Highway 12. The driver of the striking SUV and a passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The 33-year-old man driving the SUV that hit Anderson’s vehicle could face charges.

