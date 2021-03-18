Charges pending, nearly $50k worth of meth seized in Aberdeen

Photo courtesy: Aberdeen Police Department

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against two people after police in Aberdeen discovered a large amount of drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Aberdeen Police Department says a drug dog hinted there was a need to search a pulled-over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Police uncovered a pound of meth, THC wax, and a handgun with several extended magazines. More than $6,000 cash was also found in the car.

Police say one pound of methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $45,000-$50,000.

