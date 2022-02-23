SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency responders were called to a rollover crash on I-229 early Wednesday morning.

A KELOLAND News crew was on scene and saw a car on its roof in the median.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Caliber SXT was heading north on I-229 when it struck the trailer of a semi that was parked partially in the right lane.

The car went into the median and rolled. Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. They were no wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Officials say charges are pending against both drivers.