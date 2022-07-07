SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against a Winner man in connection with a July 3 crash that killed two people one mile east of Colome, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said on July 7.

A 33-year-old man from Winner was driving a 2001 Ford pickup westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2015 GMC Sierra pulling a cattle trailer, according to the State Patrol.

A 14-year-old and 40-year-old who were passengers in the 2015 GMC both died from the crash. The 45-year-old driver had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls. Everyone in the GMC was from Alberta, Canada.

Three passengers in the 2001 Ford were injured; two had serious injuries while the other has minor injuries. The driver of the 2001 Ford Pickup also had serious injuries.

The crash caused emergency personnel to close that section of Highway 18 for about seven hours on the morning of July 3.