Charges pending in deadly crash along U.S. Highway 212

REVILLO, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year-old man died in a crash in Deuel County on Friday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and 482nd Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup eastbound on U.S. Highway 212. As she went to turn left, the pickup collided with a westbound 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

The driver of the second pickup died in the crash.

The woman and a 51-year-old female passenger both have serious, non-life threatening injuries.  

Names of those involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Charges are pending against the 20-year-old driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

