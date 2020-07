WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against a 38-year-old Rapid City man from a fatal crash on the Fourth of July in Tripp County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Cleveland Kills In Sight, Jr. hit 41-year-old Kenneth Beard, who was walking on U.S. Highway 18 west of Winner at 2:11 a.m. Saturday. Beard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.