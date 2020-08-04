Charges pending from early morning rollover crash in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending from a rollover crash earlier Tuesday morning in central Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a rollover crash at 39th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 2 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver was missing. The driver was found several blocks away.

Also involved in the crash were two adults and a child. There were no serious injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The investigation of the crash is on-going.