Charges pending from early morning rollover crash in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending from a rollover crash earlier Tuesday morning in central Sioux Falls. 

The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a rollover crash at 39th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 2 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver was missing. The driver was found several blocks away. 

Also involved in the crash were two adults and a child. There were no serious injuries. 

Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. 

The investigation of the crash is on-going. 

