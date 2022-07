BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Ramona, South Dakota man is facing charges after a crash over the holiday weekend.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 a.m. on July 2. A car was heading west on Highway 13 when it left the road and hit a field approach.

The driver, 22-year-old Primitivo Martinez, was taken to the Brookings hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash is under investigation.