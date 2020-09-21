Charges pending against one driver in crash near Tea, Highway Patrol says

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against the driver of a Dodge pickup in a two-vehicle injury crash near Tea Monday morning, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Charges are pending against Cody Holcomb, 37, of Sioux Falls, the driver of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup in the crash reported at 7:50 a.m. today at the intersection of 271st Street and Sundowner Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol. Holcomb was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the Highway Patrol. The second vehicle was a 1996 Mercury Sable.

The pickup was northbound on Sundowner Avenue at the intersection. The pickup had stopped at the posted stop sign, proceeded into the intersection and collided with the westbound Mercury Sable, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash is still under investigation.