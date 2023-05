ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hamlin County are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was patrolling on County Road 463 and came across a motorcycle in the ditch.

Upon further investigation, the driver was found. They had suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital by a private citizen.

Charges are pending against the driver for no insurance.