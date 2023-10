VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against an Arlington man after a crash in Volga over the weekend.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 3 p.m. Friday.

A car heading east on US14 collided with a westbound SUV that was turning south onto Caspian Avenue.

One passenger was taken to the Brookings Hospital for unknown injuries.

25-year-old Shayn Palmlund is facing failure to yield charges. The crash is under investigation.