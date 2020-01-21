1  of  2
Charges filed against day care operator in baby’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest has been made in connection with an infant’s death that happened in November of 2019.

On January 15, authorities issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Kayla Jean Styles in connection with baby’s death. Styles, a Sioux Falls resident, was arrested on Tuesday, January 21.

Authorities say on November 14, 2019, a 9-month-old boy was found unresponsive at an in-home daycare near West 53rd Street and South Wassam Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After investigating, authorities issued a warrant for Styles.

The charges on the warrant are for Manslaughter Second Degree and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor. The warrant carries a $25,000 bond.

