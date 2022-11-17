SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen.

According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping.

Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday, Nov. 14, and is currently in the Minnehaha County jail on unrelated charges. Aberdeen police posted on Facebook that Three legs was located on Wednesday, Nov. 16, after a reward had been posted.

Law enforcement said the two men are involved the case of Simon Deng who was last seen on Oct. 23 in Aberdeen. Deng was seen with Ortley and Three Legs on that night.

KELOLAND News has contacted the Aberdeen police.