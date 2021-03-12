Charges filed against woman accused of hitting man with car

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell woman faces hit-and-run charges after authorities found her boyfriend on the side of a Davison County road with life-threatening injuries.

Court papers say Brittany Price and her boyfriend went to a house west of Mitchell to buy marijuana just after midnight on Wednesday. Price told investigators she went inside and when she came out, her boyfriend was gone.

As she was driving, Price says she called and texted him but he wouldn’t answer.

She says she didn’t go far before hitting something with her car. Price claims she stopped and looked around but didn’t see anything and didn’t call authorities.

The next morning, someone discovered the man in the ditch just west of town. His clothing and personal belongings were scattered.

Court papers say Price’s car had a damaged bumper and headlight, along with a circular crack in the windshield, consistent with being hit by a head.