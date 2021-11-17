Charges dropped in vaccine dispute between Aberdeen judge, U.S. Marshals

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Charges have been dismissed against three members of the U.S. Marshals Service in a vaccination dispute.

Three supervisory marshals were accused of allowing a deputy marshal to leave the courthouse in Aberdeen with prisoners in tow. That came after the marshal refused to tell the judge whether she had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Federal Judge Charles Kornmann had directed that anybody in his courtroom be vaccinated.

However, a recent court document says all of the charges in this case have been dismissed.

