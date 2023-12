MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County authorities are dropping charges against the man arrested over the weekend for allegedly getting into a woman’s car and abducting her.

The state’s attorney’s office has dismissed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping charges against 55-year-old Lemuel Bell.

Instead, authorities have arrested 33-year-old Erica Knife for 2 counts of false reporting. The sheriff’s office says additional charges may be filed against Knife.