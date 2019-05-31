Channel catfish record broke again

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VERMILLION RIVER, S.D. (KELO) -- In less than a week, the state record for a channel catfish has been broken.

The Game, Fish and Parks Department announced Russell Hirschman has the latest state record with a 15-pound, 4-ounce channel catfish. Hirschman used a hot dog to land the 30-inch fish Thursday.

The new records for channel catfish comes after the GFP voided a 70-year-old record of a 55-pound catfish by Roy Groves in 1949. Experts deemed that catfish had been misidentified and was a blue catfish.

To qualify a fish for a state record, the GFP says the fish needs to be weighed on a certified scale -- usually found at a local grocery store, butcher, fish shop or post office. Then, a fisheries staff member will need to verify the species. More instructions can be found online at the GFP website.

