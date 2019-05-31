Local News

Channel catfish record broke again

Posted: May 31, 2019

VERMILLION RIVER, S.D. (KELO) -- In less than a week, the state record for a channel catfish has been broken. 

The Game, Fish and Parks Department announced Russell Hirschman has the latest state record with a 15-pound, 4-ounce channel catfish. Hirschman used a hot dog to land the 30-inch fish Thursday. 

The new records for channel catfish comes after the GFP voided a 70-year-old record of a 55-pound catfish by Roy Groves in 1949. Experts deemed that catfish had been misidentified and was a blue catfish. 

To qualify a fish for a state record, the GFP says the fish needs to be weighed on a certified scale -- usually found at a local grocery store, butcher, fish shop or post office. Then, a fisheries staff member will need to verify the species. More instructions can be found online at the GFP website. 

And KELOLAND News wants to see your fishing photos. Send fish photos to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. 

