Changes to teen driving restrictions start today in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Thursday, teenage drivers in South Dakota will have to follow some new restrictions.

Those who did not upgrade to a restricted permit last month must now drive on an instruction permit for 180 days with driver’s ed, or on 275 days for those who have not taken driver’s ed.

Those with restricted permits who did not upgrade to an operator license must now hold a restricted permit for 6 months, and cannot have any passengers who are not immediate family.

“Is this something that’s going to be high on our enforcement action list? We will not be driving around looking for who’s in cars asking if they’re friends, household members, you kind of get my point, but I think this is something that if you’re out causing a problem with your car as a young person these are the laws that kind of establish that,” Lt. Jon Thum with Sioux Falls Police said.