SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re still cleaning up from the storm, you’ll want to know about some changes to the debris drop off sites in Sioux Falls.

The drop-off site located at North Lyon Boulevard will close at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The final date for wood debris drop-off at this site will be May 31st.

The city will also continue to waive landfill tipping fees through the end of the month for people dropping off storm debris generated from the five county area.