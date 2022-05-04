SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Fourteen-year-olds in Sioux Falls wanting to get their driver’s instruction permit this summer might have to wait a little longer, or they’ll need to do it without taking Driver’s Ed.

The Community Education has announced a change in who is eligible to take Driver’s Ed this summer.

The Driver’s Education Program within the Sioux Falls School District is usually offered to incoming freshmen, but this summer it won’t be. Only students who are entering into 10th, 11th or 12th grade will be eligible for the course. The district says this is because of a high demand they’re still experiencing after the course was canceled during the pandemic.

DeeAnn Konrad, the community relations coordinator for the district, says there is a waitlist of over a thousand students wanting to take Driver’s Ed, but only 600 available slots.

“During the pandemic, we weren’t able to offer our classes so we had a lot of students who were age eligible two years ago who never got the opportunity to take the class,” Konrad said. “So we sort of have a backlog of students.”

Konrad says one class in the program accumulates 222 hours of education.

“We can’t cut corners and we’re not going to cut corners and shorten the length of that just so we can get more kids through the program,” Konrad said.

Students who don’t take a Driver’s Ed Program can still get their instruction permit at a Driver License Exam Station, but it will take longer for them to upgrade to a restricted permit.

“They need to drive on that for 275 days or approximately nine months before they’re eligible to make another appointment with our office, come in and complete the drive test and progress to a restricted minor’s permit,” Jane Schrank, director of SD Drive Licensing, said.

Students who take Driver’s Ed only have to have the instruction permit for 180 days. They also have the chance to waive both a knowledge and drive test with the exam station.

“Those who maybe turned 14 over the summer or are going to turn 14, if we have some spots available, we will make those spots available to the younger students,” Konrad said. “But if not, their time will come in the Fall and we hope that they’ll be able to enroll in our Fall classes or in our Spring classes next year.”

Konrad says they are also always looking for people willing to be instructors in the Driver’s Ed Program.