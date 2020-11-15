Changes in place at Sioux Area Metro

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public transportation has changed in Sioux Falls because of the pandemic.

Lori Hey is one of the many people who uses Sioux Area Metro. She doesn’t have a car.

“First it takes you out by Walmart east and Dawley Farm out there, and that’s great, too, ’cause that way I can go there if I need to,” Hey said.

She is hoping cutbacks do not continue for long. Sioux Area Metro still has all of its routes running, but rides are now happening less often. Evening service has been dropped.

“Buses, their last go-around would be at 6:45,” said Robert Speeks, general manager of Sioux Area Metro. “If it was a normal setting, the last bus go-out would be five routes that stays on the streets until 8:45.”

Speeks says that right now, around 1,600 or 1,700 people ride Sioux Area Metro every day. The changes have happened because some staff have had to quarantine due to COVID-19.

“Once we get our staffing back in place, we’re going to open right back up for full service,” Speeks said.

It’s unknown how long these changes will be in place.

“I’m hoping that we may be in a better position by the week of November 30th to, or sooner, to get back going,” Speeks said.

Click here to see Sioux Area Metro’s full schedule.