CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — There will be some changes to the upcoming year school in Castlewood due to the tornado that destroyed part of the school back in May.

Secondary classes will be meeting in the undamaged classrooms on August 24. The elementary class will meet in two of the town churches on September 6.

School officials say module unit is expected to arrive mid-September, after facing delays in Texas. When it arrives, the elementary students will be moved there for the duration of the school year.