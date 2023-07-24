SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big changes will be coming to Falls Park in the coming years.

The city is coming up with a master plan of what it wants to do with Falls Park; specifically on the north side.

A couple of weeks ago, this old house was torn down to make way for future development.

It was bought by Nordic Land Partners and The Nordic Heritage Foundation.

They have a vision for this piece of ground.

“Originally it had a Nordic flare to it, but as time goes on and interacting with other people we think it needs to be more than that,” Nordic Land Partners Mark Aspaas said.

Something more inclusive with other cultures and detailing Sioux Falls’ history perhaps through an interactive museum.

Mark Aspaas says it won’t replace the current facility on 13th Street; that will stay.

The new center could also host receptions, parties, and other meetings.

But he says they have to work with the city and its masterplan, which is still in the works and will change the look of Falls Park on the north side.

“I would say the other big thing that’s going to be one of the bigger moves is a new land bridge across Falls Park Drive, so vehicles would actually pass underneath the walkway so people don’t have to try and cross into Falls Park on those busy Saturdays especially when the Farmers Market is in play,” Sioux Falls Park Director Don Kearney said earlier this month.

“They are very excited about us being here, if we end up with more land we are considering kind of a multi-use development that might include housing like you see over in Cherapa and Steel district,” Aspaas said.

It’s still early in the process.

Aspaas wants to get more public input before they start finalizing their plans, but one thing is for sure, they are glad to be in Falls Park.

“We thought for this kind of facility that’s teaching people and interesting displays to educate people what a better place than a park that draws a million people a year,” Aspaas said.

Kearney says the master plan for the lower part of Falls Park should come out this fall