SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are in the works at Sanford Health and some of them are in the form of jobs and programs.

In a letter to employees, we received Wednesday night, CEO Bill Gassen says the health system “made the very difficult decision to streamline our leadership structure and simplify operations.”.

He also mentions closing out programs outside Sanford’s core mission.

While the letter does not mention specifics, Gassen says it will not adversely impact patient or resident care.

Read the full letter:

Sanford Family,