Change of plea hearing in ‘Baby Andrew’ case scheduled for Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Friday in a long time South Dakota cold case.

Theresa Bentaas is scheduled to change her plea. The Sioux Falls woman is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of a newborn baby, known as Baby Andrew. The infant’s body was discovered along Sycamore Avenue in February of 1981.

Following decades of following up on leads, investigators say DNA evidence led them to Bentaas. She initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bentaas is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

