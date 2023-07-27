SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges have been amended against a Hartford chiropractor who was arrested earlier this week.

A news release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a rape charge has been removed against Joel Martens. He still faces seven counts of sexual contact with a child by a person in authority along with new charges of possession of Child pornography and exploitation of a minor.

The accusations against Martens involve a teenage girl who was receiving chiropractic care.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office also corrected the age of the victim. Authorities say the victim was 16 years of age during the first sexual contact, not 15 as they said earlier this week.