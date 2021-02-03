Chancellor woman hit by pickup during police chase through farm fields

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — Three people face charges in connection with a stolen pickup, off-road chase and five hour stand off in Lincoln and Turner Counties. The driver could face more charges because just before the chase ended, the pickup drove through a field and hit a 23 year old woman standing outside her farmhouse near Chancellor.

Autumn Haan was home on her lunch break on Tuesday, when she heard sirens. Which in itself is odd because she lives on a farm two miles away from Chancellor.

She came out of the house and saw a truck speeding through a fence.

“The last thing I remember is I was trying to grab my phone to text my boss to say hey I’m going to be late to work, and the next thing I remember is I’m sitting in a cop car talking to a cop,” said Haan.

To understand how surprised Autumn would be to see a pickup truck barreling towards her, you have to understand the truck did not come from the road in front of the house.

The driver actually came from an oil road clear over there, it came through two corn fields, then came through this cow pasture, almost hit a couple cows, came right through and area near the house and hit Autumn.

“I actually landed, they think I got hit right about here, and they found my phone on the other side of the driveway, so my phone shattered and everything and I was just trying to call someone and let them know and that’s all I really remember,” Haan said.

Tom: Do you feel lucky to be here?

“Yeah definitely, as said I don’t remember getting hit or anything I just remember my mouth and face bleeding I just, God was definitely watching over me,” Haan said.

Also watching over her was a Lincoln County Deputy who spotted a dazed and confused Haan looking for her phone, and came to her aid.

“Nothing like this happens in Chancellor, South Dakota honestly, everyone has been super supportive they’ve been sending prayers and thoughts, I just have an amazing support group and I’m just so lucky,” said Haan.

After a trip to the E.R. in Sioux Falls, Haan came home last night. She says she is sore and is nursing some cuts a bruises, but doesn’t appear to have any serious injuries.