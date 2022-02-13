CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A group of volunteers gathers every two months in Chancellor, South Dakota to have a rummage sale, and the money raised goes to families and patients battling health challenges.

Shelia Phillips and others are members of Compassion In Action, an organization started in 2010. They gather donations year-round for their rummage sale that takes place every two months with all the money raised going toward the Avera McKennan Foundation.

They receive donations of clothes, toys, kitchen items and odds and ends from surrounding communities.

Phillips, her mother Marianne and 15 plus volunteers then sort all the donations for a three-day rummage event, something which is more than just a sale for Phillips and her family.

“As a family, we realized how difficult it is when people go through this disease, it takes a toll and it takes a financial toll on people, so we decided it would be great if we could just give back a little bit to these people in a financial way,” said Shelia Phillips, Compassion In Action.

The next event takes place at Country View event center, 46108 278th St, Chancellor SD from Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. You can find more information here.