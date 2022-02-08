HUTCHINSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Chancellor Fire Chief died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the community’s fire department announced.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Chancellor Fire Department says Chief Jeb Ford was driving on South Dakota Highway 44 when his car struck a deer and went into the ditch.

The 52-year-old was a retired Sioux Falls firefighter. The department says he would also volunteer as a driver for the Parker Ambulance.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.