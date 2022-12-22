SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People living near Chancellor, Lennox and Parker were dealing with a power outage starting around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.



The Lincoln County Emergency Manager said Xcel Energy had restored power to some homes by 5 p.m. and was hoping to have all power back to all homes in the area by 6:00 pm.



But in the extremely cold temperatures, some homes were already cooling during the afternoon outage. The Chancellor Reformed Church has a generator and opened the church to anyone needing a warm place to stay until the power is restored.