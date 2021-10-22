Championship buckles up for grabs at SDRA Finals Rodeo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cowboys and cowgirls from across the state will be showing off their skills at this weekend’s South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals Rodeo in Sioux Falls.

After months of competitions across South Dakota, championship buckles are up for grabs at the SDRA Finals Rodeo.

“Fun three days. We’ve got good rodeo performances, we’ve got our best stock here, we’ve got our top competitors,” SDRA President Dave Marone said.

“This is the finals, this is what everyone in South Dakota looks forward to, it’s the end of the year hurrah you could say,” Team Roping Header Braden Pirrung said.

They’re also competing for cash.

“There’s dang sure some money on the line,” Pirrung said.

Braden Pirrung has been riding and competing for as long as he can remember. The 23-year-old enters the weekend second in the Team Roping Header standings.

“I’ve been in that predicament a few different times and never have won it before in the SDRA, so that would be kind of cool to do,” Pirrung said.

“It’s fun watching the standings to see who’s winning and who’s going and your friends. One thing about rodeo, everybody’s cheering for everybody else. You’re competing against your stock, not really competing against each other,” Marone said.

In addition to riding and roping, the SDRA Finals Rodeo features Cowboy Church, a dance, and a trade show.

“From clothing to feed, we’ve got a living quarter trailer in there, we’ll have new pickups, come out, walk around, it doesn’t cost anything to walk through the trade show and it’s only $10 to get to the rodeo,” Marone said.

A competition that could land Pirrung one step close to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“This year I was fortunate enough to win the circuit so that was one stepping stone in the pro rodeo and now the next step is that,” Pirrung said.

The SDRA Finals Rodeo starts at 7:00 Friday night and continues through Sunday inside the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.