CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Chamberlain has broken ground on a new airport terminal building, made possible by an $855,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. (FAA).

According to a release announcing the groundbreaking, Chamberlain is one of 85 airports across the U.S. to receive this grant.

With a completion date set for fall of 2023, the new terminal will meet ADA standards, be energy efficient and will increase access for medical flights.

In the release, Senior Director at Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center Erica Peterson said, “Our hospital serves as a regional hub, and because of this, we fly emergency patients from this airport about every other day. Our emergency staff looks forward to utilizing the new facility in preparation before flights.”

Chamberlain Mayor Chad Mutziger says the FAA grant will cover around 80% of the project’s cost with the rest split between the DOT and the City of Chamberlain.

The new terminal will be named after former City Engineer Greg Powell, who said he’s honored and humbled by the recognition.

Construction on the project will begin in May 2023.