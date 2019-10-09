Challenge Center honored as National Blue Ribbon School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Challenge Center in Sioux Falls is winning a national award for being a top school.

The specialized school in Sioux Falls is a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School. 4th grade teacher Millie Brower says the center is being honored for its teaching philosophy and its students’ high test scores. On top of opportunities for accelerated learning, staff and students focus a lot on having a growth mindset.

“The Challenge Center is a school where we serve kids who are performing typically above grade level,” Brower said.

The center is made up of seven classrooms with roughly 150 students in second-through-fifth grade. It’s the first time the school has received the award since 2004. The Challenge Center is currently planning a celebration for its staff and families in November.