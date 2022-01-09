‘Chair of honor’ ceremony happening Monday in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An empty ‘chair of honor’ will be dedicated Monday in the South Dakota Capitol acknowledging members of the U.S. armed forces who have been prisoners of war or missing in action.

The public ceremony is set for two in the afternoon on the second floor’s west wing. The Brookings chapter of Rolling Thunder Charities donated the chair. KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer chatted with two men who are part of the chapter.

“This is just to display that we’re still thinking about them and we need to think about them and their families until they come home,” said Bob Foster, chairman of the board for the Brookings chapter of Rolling Thunder.

“We got to remember those that have paid, gave all for our country, and we’re still waiting for answers for their families on coming home,” chapter president Steve Wallen said.

Governor Kristi Noem plans to speak at tomorrow’s ceremony. The state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission gave approval for the Rolling Thunder project in April. The chair will be the second display within the Capitol honoring veterans. Plaques highlighting Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from South Dakota are displayed on the Capitol’s first floor.