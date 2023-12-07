SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who have outstanding warrants in Minnehaha County will be receiving a holiday reprieve this weekend.

The sheriff’s office is waiving the $25 warrant fee for people who report to the Minnehaha County Jail Friday evening December 8th and Saturday afternoon December 9th. It’s free for anyone with warrants for petty offenses and misdemeanors. Some felonies are included, but not sex crimes, domestic violence or stalking cases.

“It gives you an opportunity to clear that up before the holidays on a traffic stop or something like that when you’re going to get brought in. It’s the last thing you need, especially this time of year. But hopefully, it gives the individuals that do have warrants and maybe you don’t know they have warrants, to get them cleared-up.”

If you don’t know about your warrant status, you can call the jail, or the sheriff’s office. Or log on to GotWarrants.org.